Recent News

  

Home / World Economy / World Economy News / India sees global economic developments complicating its outlook

India sees global economic developments complicating its outlook

in World Economy News 24/12/2022

Global economic developments are expected to complicate India’s outlook further, the finance ministry said in a monthly review on Friday, adding that the country needs to stay the course on fiscal consolidation.

India needs to focus on medium-term challenges, such as securing technology and resources for energy transition and skilling its youth, while maintaining commitment to macroeconomic stability, the ministry added in a monthly review for November.
Source: Reuters

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software