India: Shipping ministry initiates green port project to cut carbon emissions

The shipping ministry has initiated the green port project for reducing carbon emissions of the maritime industry that, excluding military operations, contributes to 1% of the overall transport sector emissions.

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal said the project is aimed at making the industry fuel-efficient, and a cleaner mode of transportation. The plan involves implementation of sustainable practices in terminal design, development and operation; preparation of environment management and monitoring plan; regulation of the discharges and effluents in the harbor water and minimization through Swachh Bharat initiatives, large plantation activities around port areas etc.

The usage of renewable power will be promoted for port activities by installation of solar power plants, rooftop solar, wind farms, floating solar plants, etc.

In another reply to the Lok Sabha, Sonowal said a target of 120 MMT (million metric tonne) has been set for 2024-25 under the Maritime India Vision (MIV), 2030 in order to achieve the overall target of 200 MMT on National Waterways (NWs).

The estimated target set for NW-2 and NW-16 for the year 2024-25 are 0.60 MMT and 0.01 MMT respectively.

The total cargo movement on NWs during the year 2020-21 was 83.61 MMT.

Comprehensive development of National Waterway-2 by Inland Waterways Authority of India has been approved by the government at a cost of Rs. 461 crore. The project includes construction of Multi-Modal Terminal at Jogighopa, alternate road connectivity to Pandu Port, ship repair facility at Pandu, fairway development, O&M of navigational aids, O&M of fixed and floating terminals, O&M of vessels, consultancy trailing and maintenance of e-portal.

Source: Livemint