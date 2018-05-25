India: Shipping ministry plans six new ports

The Ministry of Shipping is coming up with six new ports in India, four of which would be on the eastern coast and the balance on the western coast.

On Wednesday, Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh L. Mandaviya said that these ports are being developed at Wadhwan in Maharashtra, Belekeri in Karnataka, Enayam and Sirkazhi in Tamil Nadu, Tajpur in West Bengal and Paradip Outer Harbour in Odisha.

Apart from these six new ports that would boost cargo handling and trade for India, the Ministry has also identified to a handful of ports for modernisation.

“More than 150 projects have been identified for modernisation of existing ports including construction of new berths and terminals for major ports,” added Mandaviya.

One of the projects for expansion and modernisation includes Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust wherein first phase of the fourth container terminal was recently inaugurated. Work on the second phase is likely to commence by the end of 2019.

However, the investment amount and the timeline for the new six ports were not disclosed.

When asked about investment and funding in the shipping sector, he replied that the government has to invest in the creation of infrastructure in the ports sector. “The Ministry is taking lead through innovative ways to carry out development works,” added Mandaviya.

The major ports will be developed by the government and the allied infrastructures would be established through Public-Private Partnership mode.

Source: DNA