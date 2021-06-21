India: Short sea container shipping service ready for launch

The short sea container shipping service between the Vallarpadam container terminal and the Beypore port will begin on June 24. Carrying coastal and export-import (exim) transshipment containers, Motor Vessel Chowgule-8 owned by Round The Coast Private Limited will be the first to arrive in Beypore through Green Freight Corridor-2.

The ship will also deliver containers to the Azhikkal port in Kannur during the trip. By complying with the State government’s shipping policies, the operators have also finalised their weekly service schedule and tariff card. To begin with, there will be two trips a week. The first load is expected to reach the Beypore port on June 25.

The availability of Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) facility at Kannur and Bepore is expected to be a boon for many stakeholders in north Kerala to ensure speedy and smooth consignment verification by the Customs authorities. Until very recently, they had been depending on facilities at the Kozhikode international airport.

At the Beypore port, the port code for freight service will be INBYP01. Henceforth, the place of discharge in Bill of Lading (the document issued by a carrier to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment) will be Beypore, which is a long-awaited moment for exporters and importers who were depending on other ports for container movement.

Exporters and importers from north Kerala have also called for exploring the option of opening a ship repairing unit near Beypore. A floating dry dock and ship repair facility led by Cochin Shipyard Limited could be set up at Beypore for better revenue, they add.

There is also a call to explore coastal shipping services for the safe transportation of petroleum products to the north Malabar region. The functionaries of the Calicut Chamber of Commerce and Industry point out that the State government can either purchase or lease small product carrier ships for the purpose and thereby reduce the movement of fuel products by road.

