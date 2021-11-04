India to account for 21% of APAC LNG regasification capacity by 2025, forecasts GlobalData

India is expected to register the second highest LNG regasification capacity additions in Asia between 2021 and 2025, contributing about 21% of the region’s total capacity additions by 2025, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData’s report, ‘Global LNG Industry Outlook to 2025 – Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Terminals’, reveals that India is likely to witness a total LNG regasification capacity additions of 3,428 billion cubic feet (bcf) by 2025. Of this, 3,062 bcf of capacity would be from the new-build terminals while the rest of the capacity is from the expansion of the existing regasification terminals.

Teja Pappoppula, Oil and Gas Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Most of the capacity additions in India are through the new build projects with the announced Kakinada GBS Floating terminal being the largest with a capacity of 351 bcf. The Crown LNG India-operated terminal is expected to become operational in 2024.”

Among the expansion projects, the Hazira Expansion regasification terminal accounts for most of the expansion capacity additions in India with 244 bcf of capacity expected to be added by 2025.

The third highest contributor in the country is the planned Jaigarh Port Floating terminal which is likely to add a capacity of 274 bcf in 2021. H-Energy Gateway Pvt Ltd will be the operator of this regasification terminal.

Source: Global Data