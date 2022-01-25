India to add 32% oil and gas transmission pipeline length additions through 2025, finds GlobalData

India is expected to register the second highest trunk/ transmission oil and gas pipelines network additions in Asia, accounting for 32% of the region’s total pipeline length additions by 2025, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData’s report, ‘Global Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook to 2025 – Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Pipelines’, reveals that India is likely to witness start of operation of 57 planned and announced pipelines by 2025, adding a total transmission pipeline length of 29,188 km. Of this, 23,983 km of length additions would be from the planned pipelines while the rest of the additions is from announced pipelines.

Teja Pappoppula, Oil and Gas Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Most of the trunk/transmission pipeline length additions in India are through the planned projects with Kandla–Gorakhpur petroleum product pipeline being the longest with a length of 2,809 km. The IHB Pvt Ltd-operated pipeline is expected to become operational in 2025.”

The second highest significant addition in the country is the planned Jagdishpur–Haldia Phase II pipeline, which would run a length of 1,900 km in 2022. GAIL (India) Ltd will be the operator of this natural gas pipeline.

Mumbai–Nagpur–Jharsuguda, also a natural gas pipeline, follows next with a length of 1,755 km. This natural gas pipeline is to be operated by GAIL (India) Ltd. It is expected to become operational in 2023.

Source: Global Data