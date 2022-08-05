India to allow additional 1.2 mln T of sugar exports

India will allow the export of an additional 1.2 million tonnes of sugar, a government official said on Friday.

The notification allowing exports would be issued by the end of the day, federal food secretary Sudhanshu Pandey told reporters on the sidelines of a news conference.

Reuters reported last week that the government would allow additional sugar exports after allowing companies’ requests to let them ship out stocks that had piled up in ports and warehouses.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in New Delhi Writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar Editing by David Goodman )