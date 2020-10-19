India to be third-largest economy by 2050

The Indian economy may mount from fifth to third place in the list of the world”s largest economies in 2050, according to a new report issued in the medical journal Lancet.

The study, carried out previously this year, is based on alterations to the amount of the working-age population in the world”s largest countries, which is then transferred into situations for total gross domestic product (GDP).

India will be the largest working-age population preceding 2030, which will carry on increasing to arrive at peak levels before 2050. In spite of a predictable drop later on, India will still have more working-age adults than any country in the world by the end of the century, According to Lancet protrusions.

Source: MENA FN