India to dominate oil and gas transmission pipeline length additions in Asia by 2028, says GlobalData

India is expected to be at the forefront in terms of the trunk/ transmission oil and gas pipeline network additions in Asia, accounting for more than 40% of the region’s total pipeline length additions by 2028, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData’s latest report, “Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook by Capacity and Capital Expenditure Including Details of All Operating and Planned Pipelines to 2028”, reveals that India is likely to witness the start of operation of more than 50 planned and announced pipelines by 2028, adding a total transmission pipeline length of over 26,000 km. Of this, around 24,000 km length additions would be from the planned pipelines that have received necessary approvals for development.

Bhargavi Gandham, Oil and Gas Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Natural gas and product pipelines account for more than 80% of the upcoming transmission pipeline length additions in India by 2028. The upcoming Kandla–Gorakhpur product pipeline is likely to be the longest among all the upcoming pipelines with a length of 2,809 km.The IHB Pvt Ltd-operated pipeline is expected to become operational in 2025 and will help to meet the growing LPG demand in the western part of the states of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh .”

The other significant addition to the country’s pipeline network is the planned Mehsana–Bhatinda natural gas pipeline. The pipeline will run a length of 1,834 km. GSPL India Gasnet Ltd is the operator of this natural gas pipeline, which is expected to become operational by 2025.

With a length of 1,755 km, Mumbai–Nagpur–Jharsuguda, a natural gas pipeline, is the next significant contributor to pipeline additions. To be operated by GAIL (India) Ltd, the pipeline is also expected to begin operations in 2025.

Source: GlobalData