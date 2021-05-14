India to lead global planned and announced oil and gas trunk pipeline length additions by 2025, says GlobalData

India is expected to lead the global planned and announced trunk or transmission pipeline length additions projects among the countries between 2021 and 2025, contributing around 23% of global pipeline additions by 2025, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

The company’s report Global Length and Capital Expenditure Outlook for Oil and Gas Pipelines, 2021–2025 – India and the US Lead Global Pipelines Growth, reveals that India is set to have a planned pipeline length of 24,526 km and an announced pipeline length of 5,087 km by 2025.

Bhargavi Gandham, Oil and Gas Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Kandla–Gorakhpur is the largest upcoming pipeline project in the country with a length of 2,757 km. The pipeline transports petroleum products and is proposed from the states of Gujarat to Uttar Pradesh. It is expected to start operations in 2025.”

The US ranks second globally, in terms of transmission pipeline length additions, with a planned and announced pipeline length of 15,848 km by 2025. The Jupiter oil pipeline is the longest upcoming pipeline project during 2021 to 2025 with a proposed length of 1,094 km. The planned pipeline is expected to start operations in 2023.

Ms Bhargavi concludes: “Russia stands third globally with a planned and announced trunk pipeline length of 8,170 km by 2025. The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is the longest upcoming pipeline in the country and is slated to begin operations in 2021 with a length of 2,460 km.”

Source: Global Data