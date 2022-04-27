Recent News

  

India to send 55k-ton wheat cargo to Egypt

Egypt is set to receive a 55,000-ton wheat cargo from India, UK’s Angus Media reported on April 25th.

The Indian wheat cargo will be the first to Egypt, after the North African country approved its phytosanitary – a measurement to ensure agricultural corps are free of diseases.

Earlier in April, Egypt added India among its approved wheat suppliers. A delegation from the Egyptian Ministry of Agriculture has visited India and inspected Indian systems for plant health and control of grain exports.

Egypt aims to supply around six million tons of local wheat at a value of over $1bln (EGP 36bln) in 2022.
Source: Arab Finance Brokerage Company

