India urges IMO to establish a realistic target for 5% zero carbon marine fuel mix by 2030

On Monday, 3 July, during the 80th session of the Maritime Environmental Protection Committee of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), India called for a realistic target of ensuring that net zero carbon fuels occupy 5 percent of the marine fuel mix by 2030.

Ajithkumar Sukumaran, the Indian delegate from the Ministry of Shipping, emphasised the need to avoid unrealistic targets that could lead to flawed policies, unsustainable investments, and immature technological solutions.. He said, “any unrealistic target will place undue pressure on the governments to resort to flawed policies.” India, being highly vulnerable to climate change, submitted a document proposing a progressive reduction strategy that ensures a smooth and inclusive transition.

India expressed support for the proposal of a financial levy on greenhouse gas emissions, emphasising that its purpose should be to encourage the transition to green energy rather than penalize the industry. The delegate highlighted the importance of generating funds for research and development in the maritime sector, as well as for the production of alternate fuels and the development of infrastructure for their supply networks in ports worldwide.

The Indian delegate cautioned that economic measures alone may not achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement unless affordable future fuels, cost-effective engines, and trained manpower are available. Sukumaran called for revenue generation proposals and strategic distribution of the generated revenues to deserving sectors.

Regarding economic proposals on the table at the MEPC 80, the Indian delegate noted that many of them indirectly advocate greenhouse gas pricing and trading, which could create uncertainty and hinder investment decisions in zero-carbon technologies, particularly for developing countries. India expressed gratitude to the co-sponsors of various economic elements, such as China, Norway, Japan, and ICS, acknowledging their merits but calling for further refinement and collation.

India demanded that all financial proposals be considered and intensively deliberated upon in future sessions to develop a more meaningful and inclusive proposal before its adoption. India also pledged wholehearted support to any IMO initiative aimed at controlling emissions from the maritime sector.

Source: Livemint