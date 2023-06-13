India west coast ports shut as cyclone nears; shipping delays expected

Eight ports in India’s western Gujarat state, including two of the country’s biggest, have suspended operations as Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall along the western coast on 15 June.

The closures could last until the weekend, according to industry sources.

There have been no immediate reports on disruptions to petrochemical operations along India’s west coast, but shipments are expected to be delayed, according to market players.

In the propylene market, the port closures are not expected to affect overall trades in Asia, given limited shipments that flow to India’s west coast.

Bombay-listed Adani Ports & Logistics, which operates the Mundra and Tuna ports, said in a bourse filing that vessel operations at the two ports were suspended on 12 June following a cyclone advisory by the India Metrological Department (IMD).

State-owned Kandla Port has also stopped operations since 12 June, a government source said on Tuesday.

Mundra and Kandla ports, which handle most of India’s cargo container traffic are in the Gulf of Kutch, which has been charted as the path of the storm.

At Pipavav Port, operations were suspended since 10 June due to “prevailing severe weather conditions”, Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd (GPPL) had said in a filing to the BSE on 12 June.

“Long and persistent swells due to cyclone Biparjoy renders difficulty in marine, quayside and now land side operations,” it said in a separate advisory issued to customers on Tuesday.

“Weather forecast over the next 48-72 hours indicate a wind speed of ~30 knots over & around Pipavav. This too poses a serious risk to the operations. With the cyclonic system closing in over the next 36-48 hours, the weather is only expected to worsen,” it added.

Smaller ports such as Jakhau, Okha and Navlakhi – operated by state-owned Gujarat Maritime Cluster – have also suspended operations.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), which operates the world’s largest refining complex in Jamnagar, has suspended exports of diesel and other oil products from its Sikka port, newswire agency Reuters reported on 12 June.

The company, in a letter to traders, stated that it had declared force majeure on exports from Sikka due to the storm, it added.

Container lines are also warning customers of cargo delays and supply chain disruptions due to the port stoppages.

“All marine and quayside operations have been suspended since 10 June at Pipavav port. Since today, landside operations too have been suspending resulting in stoppage of gate and rail operations as well,” Danish shipping and logistics giant Maersk said in an update on Tuesday.

Schedules of nearly seven vessels have been impacted due to the suspension of operations at the Pipavav and Mundra ports, Maersk said.

While operations at Hazira port are normal, there is a possibility of stoppage if weather conditions worsen, it added.

In Pakistan, operations are still ongoing at Port Qasim in Karachi even as contingencies are in place, Maersk said.

“All shipping movements will be performed after carefully assessing the prevailing weather conditions and the vessel type etc. The final call regarding port operations will be taken when the situation becomes clearer,” the shipping giant said.

Cyclone Biparjoy, is expected to make landfall on 15 June between Mandvi in India’s Gujarat state and Karachi in Pakistan, with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125 to 135 kilometres/hour, IMD said in its advisory on Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall warnings have been issued for Kutch, Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh and Morbi districts of the Gujarat state.

Seven teams of India’s National Disaster Response Force and 12 teams of the State Disaster Response Force have been deployed in the districts likely to be affected by the cyclone, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said in a Twitter post.

Source: ICIS, (By Focus article by Priya Jestin, Additional reporting by Julia Tan, Arianne Perez, Damini Dabholkar, Josh Quah and Nurluqman Suratman) https://www.icis.com/explore/resources/news/2023/06/13/10895724/india-west-coast-ports-shut-as-cyclone-nears-shipping-delays-expected/