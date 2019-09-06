Indian companies ready to invest in development of new coal deposits in Russia’s Yakutia

Indian metallurgical companies, which received trial batches of coal from Kolmar mining company, are satisfied with the quality of the products and are ready to invest in the development of new deposits in the region, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kolmar Group Anna Tsivileva told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF-2019).

“The quality of coal suits them, they are interested. They are even ready to enter into business projects, conduct geological exploration of new deposits in order to buy Russian coal, and invest in its development,” Tsivileva said.

Earlier, the company reported that regular deliveries of coal from Yakutia could begin in 2020 with the launch of the company’s terminal in the port of Vanino in the Khabarovsk Region. The company’s work with Indian metallurgists has already begun: coal samples were sent to JSW Steel and are being tested by their metallurgical plant.

The fifth Eastern Economic Forum is held in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on September 4-6. Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the event. TASS news agency is the event’s general information partner, the official photo hosting agency and moderator of the presentation zone focusing on the Russian Far East’s innovation opportunities.

Source: TASS