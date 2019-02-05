Indian gov’t to spend USD21m on Chabahar port

India’s government was announced to have set aside USD21 million in this year’s budget as expenditure for the Iranian southeastern port of Chabahar growth.

According to the Financial Express, “For Chabahar port, New Delhi’s key connectivity plan with Afghanistan and central Asia remained unchanged from the previous year at Rs 150 crore.”

It comes after India signed a deal with both Iran and Afghanistan in October last year on the transport of products through the southeastern port.

The trio penned the agreement at the first meeting of coordination council of a pact on the construction of an international transport.

Source: MENA FN