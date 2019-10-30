Indian LNG customers choosing spot buys over long-term deals – Petronet LNG exec

Indian customers are choosing spot cargoes over long term LNG contracts as spot purchases are cheaper, Prabhat Singh, chief executive of India’s Petronet LNG Ltd said.

Petronet is considering renegotiating long term LNG contracts with Qatar’s RasGas, Singh said.

Delivered Price Of Spot LNG is $6.30-$6.40/Mmbtu vs $7.50-$8.50/Mmbtu for supplies under long term deals, he said.

Russia’s Novatek wants to set up a small scale LNG plant in India for retail sales, he said.

Singh said Petronet was looking at buying a 26% stake in Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd’s planned east coast terminal.

Petronet will appoint an adviser in November for due diligence of a deal with Tellurian Inc, he said.

Petronet benefitted from lower corporate tax during the September quarter, Singh said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Mark Potter)