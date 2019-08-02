Indian LPG demand recovers as high stockpiles being drawn down: sources

India’s LPG demand has been recovering since July, as inventories are drawn down from the highs seen after the pre-election stocking up in April and May, which had slowed imports, trade sources said this week.

One Indian importer said demand has “slightly picked up” last month compared with “negative growth” seen in June, adding that growth was estimated at around 9% year on year.

“We were able to liquidate the volumes in floating storage that have accumulated in the past few months,” the importer said, adding that stocks had been high as demand ahead of and during the elections had not been as strong as expected.

Demand has also started recovering last month after the reelected government of Narendra Modi resumed with its LPG distribution policy to rural areas, which had won the incumbent leader support among housewives, trade sources said.

Household LPG demand was also expected to grow over July to September ahead of and in preparation for the festive Q4 season, sources said.

To meet improving demand, Indian importers are expected to mainly focus on resuming normal or full volumes of term cargoes from Middle East suppliers, market sources said, after some term cargoes had been asked to be delayed to later months during the period of high inventory.

The importer said it was unlikely that spot purchases, via tenders or direct negotiations, would be repeated in the near future. Spot imports had been done occasionally between February and April via tenders ahead of the elections.

ASIA MARKET UNDER PRESSURE

The CFR Japan propane marker fell to an almost 23-month low on June 6, at $381.50/mt, before recovering to $401/mt on Wednesday, Platts data show. The CFR Japan butane marker slid to a near 33-month low on June 6 at $364.50/mt, and was last at $391/mt on Wednesday.

Other than the recent lag in Indian imports, the bearish market was also caused by abundant supplies coming to Asia from the US, which included a mix of propane and butane, and Middle East suppliers recently accepting full nominated volumes for term lifters and even advancing loading dates for some shipments. New supplies have also been shipped from Australia and Canada.

US LPG shipments in H1 2019 were up by 66 million barrels, or more than 10 million barrels/month, versus H1 2016, ship broking sources said.

Latest Energy Information Administration data showed total US propane stocks rose 1.4 million barrels on the week to 80.45 million barrels in the week ended July 26. At their peak, 2018 stocks hit 84.5 million barrels in November.

Indian media reported that nine out of 10 Indian homes are using cleaner cooking gas such as LPG, compared with about five in 10 homes four years ago, following the Modi government’s move to popularize cleaner fuels and subsidize usage by poor families.

State oil companies have added 100 million consumers since April 2015, growing the LPG consumer base by two-thirds, local media reported.

As part of the effort to extend access of LPG to housewives in the rural areas, the government has also introduced smaller 5kg refilling cylinders under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, or PMUY, scheme, which had seen more than 75 million households taking part, nearing its target of 80 million by 2020,the government said.

But some traders said that getting all housewives to switch to smaller cylinders would be difficult as it may denote a lower social status, while slower economic growth could hamper demand in the final quarter.

The Indian importer said India’s LPG requirements remain at 50% each for propane and butane. But it had been moving to buy about 60% of butane in the LPG mix due to lower butane prices versus propane, and as more mid-sized or 20,000 mt vessels were used to avoid congestion at Indian ports in the first half of the year.

Source: Platts