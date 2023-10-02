Indian maritime association MASSA advocates for providing internet facility to seafarers during the voyage

On the occasion of ‘World Maritime Day’ celebrated worldwide on September 28, 2023, India’s leading maritime association, The Maritime Association of Shipowners Shipmanagers and Agents (MASSA) has asked the global shipping community to give utmost importance to the mental well-being of Indian seafarers during the voyage and provide them free internet connectivity aboard the cargo ships.

‘World Maritime Day’ holds immense significance for Indian seafarers as this day serves as a global platform for recognizing and celebrating the pivotal role played by over 2.5 lakh Indian seafarers industry in connecting various nations, facilitating international trade, and ensuring the world’s prosperity. Mental well-being of Indian seafarers has always been regarded as an extremely important factor by the Indian shipping fraternity. It is believed that working for long periods at sea aboard cargo vessels can be very isolating for the seafaring community. Lack of contact with the outside world leads to profound implications for seafarers’ well-being, and suicidal thoughts amongst seafarers is a cause of concern for the ship owners and Shipmanagers across the globe.

“Indian seafarers, being considered as a highly skilled workforce, continue to serve the cargo fleet as senior merchant navy officers across the globe and are thus known as the backbone of the global maritime industry. With the stay-spans of cargo ships at the ports reduced nowadays and shore leaves given to the Indian seafarers being a major issue, the life of seafarers working aboard the cargo ship is fairly isolated and monotonous. Internet connectivity aboard cargo ships certainly helps seafarers to remain in contact with their families and friends thereby mitigating the isolation factor. Shipmanaers and Shipowners across the globe should equip suitable cargo ships with internet connectivity in the interest of Indian seafarers’ mental well-being,” said MASSA CEO Capt Halbe. “However, indiscriminate use of any facility can be detrimental to the very purpose it was provided, as it can lead to fatigue and distraction. Thus, such a facility available aboard any cargo ship should be used with responsibility,” he added.

Former MASSA Chairman and a high-ranking executive of Anglo-Eastern Shipping Group, Capt Vinay Singh said, “Today, we celebrated the installation of ‘Starlink’ broadband satellite internet on our 100 th cargo ship. It is a huge boon for the Indian seafaring community as we currently employ over 21,000 seafarers on contractual terms.” Singh added, “Our study indicates that beyond individual benefits, enhanced internet connectivity aboard cargo ships has significantly improved team engagement. Such a facility also has improved professional relationships amongst crew members aboard internet-equipped vessels.”

Source: Maritime Association of Shipowners Shipmanagers and Agents (MASSA)