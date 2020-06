Indian Oil Corp (IOC.NS) has bought a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in late June, two industry sources said.

IOC bought the cargo from Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) at about $2 per million British thermal units (mmbTu) for delivery into Dahej on June 28, they added.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI and Jessica Jaganathan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Edmund Blair)