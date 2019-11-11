Indian Oil expands low sulfur fuel oil bunkering to more ports as IMO 2020 nears

Indian Oil Corp will expand its bunkering operations for 0.5% low sulfur fuel oil to more ports in India ahead of IMO 2020, the company said in a statement.

IOC has made its first 0.5% LSFO bunker deliveries at Cochin and Paradeep ports last week, the company said.

The first deliveries were made on November 4 to the vessel MT UACC Ras Tanura at Cochin port and to the vessel MT Harmony at Paradeep port.

According to shipping sources, the Medium Range tanker, UACC Ras Tanura, was chartererd by Trafigura to carry a 35,000 mt cargo of gasoil for a Cochin to East Africa voyage. The vessel is currently enroute towards Mozambique, where it is due to arrive on November 24, cFlow, Platts trade-flow software showed.

The other tanker, Harmony, is still located at Paradeep, Platts cFlow showed.

IOC’s recent expansion in LSFO bunkering operations follows a pioneer delivery at Kandla port, made to the LPG tanker Berlian Ekuator in late-October, Platts reported previously.

The LSFO 0.5% sulfur is produced from sweet crude oil grades and complies with the ISO 8217:2017 RMG380 standard, the company said.

The fuel addresses all quality considerations detailed by the ISO 23263:2019 document, it added.

Earlier this year, the company told Platts that it aimed to supply more than 1 million mt/year of cleaner fuel from its Haldia refinery on the eastern coast and the Gujarat refinery on the western coast.

The International Maritime Organization will cap global sulfur content in marine fuels at 0.5% starting January 1, 2020, from 3.5% currently, outside the designated emission control areas where the limit is already 0.1%.

Refiners across Asia have been gearing up to comply to IMO’s low sulfur mandate and to meet the bigger demand for cleaner fuels.

“Some tanker owners have started buying small quantities already, to plan for any unforeseen delays, and those vessels booked for long voyages would need to take in more [if they can only bunker again after the IMO 2020 deadline],” a shipping source said.

At the key bunkering hub of Singapore, bunker suppliers are in the process of converting their fleet of ships to supply low sulfur bunkers.

Source: Platts