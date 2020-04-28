Indian Ports Working At 70-80% Capacity

Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State (IC) for Shipping, Govt of India, today assured the industry for the necessary support from the government and urged the maritime industry to turn the COVID-19 crisis into an opportunity.

Addressing an interactive session with industry stakeholders via webinar organized by FICCI, Mandaviya said that the maritime associations along with FICCI should jointly prepare a comprehensive strategy and mechanism for the ministry to take decisive action. He further highlighted that currently the Indian ports are working at 70-80% capacity but transportation of bulk cargo via road transport is still a concern which the government is working to resolve.

Source: Capital Market