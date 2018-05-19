Indian power utilities’ Apr thermal coal imports fall 23% on year

Indian power utilities imported 3.73 million mt thermal coal in April, the first month of the current fiscal year 2018-19, down 23% from the same month a year ago, according to latest data by India’s Central Electricity Authority, or CEA.

Of the total, 1.43 million mt was imported by 13 utilities last month for blending purpose while 2.30 million mt was imported by nine utilities, which use only imported coal for their power plants, the data showed.

As many as 34 utilities did not import any coal in April.

Tata’s Mundra ultra mega power plant had the highest quantity of imported thermal coal last month at 509,000 mt, followed by state-run Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corp., or Tangedco at 432,000 mt.

Power utilities imported 56.41 million mt steam coal in fiscal year 2017-18, down 13% year on year.

Source: Platts