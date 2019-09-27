Indian power utilities’ April-August thermal coal imports rise 28% on year

Indian power utilities imported 28.70 million mt of thermal coal over April-August, up 28% from the same period a year ago, according to the latest data by India’s Central Electricity Authority, or CEA.

Of the total, 10.20 million mt was imported by 22 utilities in April-August for blending purposes, while 18.50 million mt was imported by ten utilities, which use only imported coal for their power plants, the data showed.

As many as 31 utilities did not import any coal during the period under review.

Private power producer Adani’s Mundra power plant had the highest volume of imported thermal coal in the first five months (April-August) of the current fiscal year 2019-2020 at 7.34 million mt, followed by Tata Power’s ultra mega power plant in Mundra at 4.24 million mt and state-run Tamil Nadu Distribution Corporation Limited at 2.18 million mt.

On a monthly basis, utilities’ August imports stood at 5.25 million mt, up 6% from the same month a year ago.

The power utilities received 42.43 million mt of coal in August, up 4% year on year, while 236.29 million mt coal during April-August 2019 showing a flat growth compared to the same period a year ago.

Power utilities imported 61.65 million mt steam coal in last fiscal year 2017-2018, up 9% year on year.

Source: Platts