Indian power utilities’ July thermal coal imports rise 8% on year

Indian power utilities’ July thermal coal imports rose 8% year on year to 4.44 million mt, latest data released by India’s Central Electricity Authority, or CEA on Wednesday showed.

Of the total, around 1.53 million mt was imported by 15 utilities for blending purpose while 2.91 million mt was imported by eight utilities, which run their thermal power stations on imported coal only.

The surge in monthly imports was due to high power demand and inadequate availability of domestic coal.

Adani Power’s Mundra thermal power plant had imported the highest quantity of steam coal in the last month at 1.22 million mt, followed by Tata Power’s Mundra ultra mega power plant at 680,900 mt and Sembcorp Gayatri Power Ltd. at 518,800 mt.

As many as 36 utilities did not import any coal.

The cumulative thermal coal imports for the first four months (April-July) of the current fiscal year 2018-19 was at 17.52 million mt, down 9% from the same period a year ago.

Power utilities imported 56.41 million mt steam coal in fiscal year 2017-18, down 13% year on year.

Source: Platts