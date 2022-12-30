Indian refiners’ crude processing slips

Indian refiners’ crude oil processing in November fell about 9% on an annual basis, provisional government data showed.

Throughput was about 4.78 million barrels per day (bpd) (19.58 million tonnes) last month, down from 4.82 million bpd in October, the data showed.

Meanwhile, crude oil production in November slipped 1.1% year-on-year to about 586,000 barrels per day (2.41 million tonnes).

Indian private refiner Nayara Energy’s 400,000 bpd Vadinar refinery was fully shut last month for maintenance.

Earlier this month, data showed India’s fuel demand climbed to an eight-month high in November as festivals and a pick-up in industrial activity boosted sales in the world’s No.3 oil consumer.

India is considering building several refineries instead of a single mega plant planned with Saudi Aramco and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), due to challenges in acquiring land, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

Natural gas output fell 1.8% to 2.84 billion cubic metres year-on-year, the release said.

Source: Reuters