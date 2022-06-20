Indian refiners’ May crude processing rises y/y, but supply risks loom

Crude oil throughput by Indian refiners rose in May from a relatively low base last year, but concerns loomed over supply amid rapid demand growth in the world’s third biggest oil consumer.

Indian refiners’ crude oil throughput in May rose about 19% year-on-year to 5.34 million barrels per day (22.64 million tonnes), provisional government data showed on Friday.

Natural gas output rose 6.4% year on year to 2.91 billion cubic metres, while overall crude production increased 4.5% to about 623,000 barrels per day (2.55 million tonnes), the data showed.

Preliminary data released on Wednesday showed demand rose at a rapid pace in the first two weeks of June, as concerns grew over supply. The government played down the concerns, saying unprecedented demand growth has created some temporary logistics issues in more remote places.

Data last week showed India’s fuel consumption jumped about 23.8% in May.

Refinitiv analyst Ehsan Ul Haq said the uptick in production was merely a recovery, following a “number of production delays earlier this year” while COVID-19 hampered production last year.

May crude production by Oil India Ltd was about 4% less than the target, Friday’s release from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said, attributing the dip to ‘Less than planned contribution’ from oil wells and “local disturbance and miscreants activities in main producing area.”

But the recovery may be short-lived as production problems persist, compounded by mature oilfields and the lack of drilling while India’s dependence on foreign oil increases, with “the trend unlikely to be reversed,” Ul Haq added.

Russia became India’s second biggest supplier of oil in May, pushing Saudi Arabia into third place but still behind Iraq which remains No. 1, data from trade sources showed earlier this week.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Eileen Soreng, Rahul Paswan and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by Philippa Fletcher)