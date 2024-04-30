Indian Register of Shipping classed tugs – Sonalika and Sarovar launched in Kakinada

Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), a leading classification society, announces the successful launch of two sister vessels, Sonalika and Sarovar, at the San Marine yard in Kakinada. The 34m long tugs are part of a four-vessel contract.

Launched simultaneously, they boast cutting-edge features and technologies, in alignment with global maritime standards. Designed to the highest standards of safety, reliability, and performance, Sonalika and Sarovar will be deployed in Indian offshore oil fields.

Mr. Saikat Roychowdhury, Operation in-Charge – East Coast of Indian Sub-Continent at IRS, stated: “Tugs play a critical role in the maritime ecosystem and IRS continues to work with all Indian shipyards big and small. These vessels are the result of collaborative and diligent efforts, and we look forward to their continued success.”

Source: Indian Register of Shipping (IRS)