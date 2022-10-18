Indian Register of Shipping expands footprint in South-East Asia with RO authorisation from Philippines maritime flag administration

Leading classification society, the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), has signed a Recognised Organisation (RO) agreement with the Philippines maritime flag administration. Seeking RO status from key maritime flags is part of IRS’ strategy to expand its presence around the world. An office has been established in Manila which will be followed by deployment of a surveyor at a later stage.

Asia Pacific region has been identified as a key region for growth by IRS and over the years the classification society has strengthened its presence in South-East Asia. It has earlier received authorisation as a Recognised Organisation from several maritime flag administrations in the SE Asia region including Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Myanmar.

Mr. Vijay Arora, Managing Director at IRS, said “We thank the Philippines maritime flag administration and acknowledge that this authorisation comes with the responsibility to uphold the industry-leading standards of safety and compliance, which has become synonymous with IRS around the globe.”

“This recognition from the Philippines maritime flag administration reaffirms our technical expertise and capabilities as a major classification society. Additionally, we are happy to assist the flag administration with technical guidance and trainings as and when required.”

Source: Indian Register of Shipping