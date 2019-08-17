Indian Register of Shipping forges training partnership with the Indian Coast Guard

Leading classification society, the Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass), recently launched a bespoke training course for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) at IRClass’ head office in Mumbai, India.

Welcoming senior officers of the ICG, Mr Suresh Sinha, Managing Director of IRClass, lauded the close collaboration between IRClass and ICG in co-creating course material relevant to ICG’s training needs.

“IRClass, through its training arm, IRClass Academy, worked under the auspices and guidance of ICG Inspector General TP Sadanandan, TM, DDG (M&M) and ICG Deputy Inspector General Sudhir Sahni to curate course material that will help the ICG maintain their ships at high standards”, said Mr Sinha. He added that IRClass had been providing services to the ICG for over three decades and the training programme prepared for this course has been developed primarily to cover the ‘Coast Guard Rules’ developed by IRClass and the application of these Rules during the construction and service life of ICG ships.

The two-week course covers a wide range of topics including onboard inspection work and issues relating to material, welding, non-destructive testing, safety related matters, statutory requirements etc. The faculty has been drawn from an experienced pool of surveyors having domain knowledge in areas such as engineering, ship building, electrical, hull structure, stability, etc.

KK Dhawan, Head Defence at IRClass, brought out the tailormade training programme for Coast Guard personnel which will ensure that all aspects related to class, inspection and maintenance of ships are discussed in detail. He also mentioned that this training continues to ensure close tie ups between IRClass and the Coast Guard.

Established in 2014 as IRClass’ maritime training and education wing, IRClass Academy, disseminates industry knowledge to various stakeholders through courses in areas such as ship operations, maintenance and surveys, ship design and shipbuilding, ports and terminals and marine management systems.

Source: Indian Register of Shipping