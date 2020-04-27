Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass) celebrates commissioning of coastal research vessel Sagar Anveshika

With the commissioning of coastal research vessel Sagar Anveshika earlier this year, the Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass) celebrated yet another collaborative success with the Indian shipbuilding ecosystem.

Built under IRClass, Sagar Anveshika is a DP1-capable vessel fitted with state-of-the-art equipment that allows her owner, National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT/ Ministry of Earth Sciences,Govt of India) to carry out environmental indexing and bathymetric surveys in both coastal and offshore waters.

Sagar Anveshika is the second of two coastal research vessels built for NIOT, by M/s. Titagarh Wagons Ltd, with the first being Sagar Tara which was delivered in August 2019. The two vessels are set to augment NIOT’s research capabilities.

Apart from classification, IRClass provided assistance to the owners in seamless integration of research equipment including the laboratories and deck machinery, to ensure that both the vessels satisfy the Scientific Mission Requirements, while complying with applicable rules, conventions, regulations and the flag state.

“We thank IRClass for its contribution which led to successful completion of the project without delays and cost overruns” said Dr M A Atmanand, Director NIOT. “We look forward to future collaborations with IRClass on mutually-beneficial projects of significance not only to our respective organisations but to the maritime ecosystem at large”, said Dr D Rajasekhar, Project Director Vessel management cell, NIOT.

Mr Vijay Arora, Joint Managing Director, IRClass, said: “The successful commissioning of Sagar Anveshika bears eloquent testimony to the hard work of the owners, ship builders, ship designers, and all those who were involved with the project. IRClass is proud to be part of the Indian maritime ecosystem that continues to deliver high quality ships that meet the requirements of discerning owners worldwide.”

Source: Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass)