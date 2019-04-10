Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass) continues to grow its operations in Asia Pacific; enhances presence in key markets in the region

Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass), continues to grow steadily in the Asia Pacific region – enhancing presence in key Asian shipping markets including Malaysia, Indonesia and China.

The classification society had earlier received authorisation as Recognised Organisation (RO) from the flag administrations of Malaysia and Thailand and expects to attain recognition from other key nations in the region.

The Singapore office remains the classification society’s regional headquarters as it strengthens its operations in this region.

Mr. Suresh Sinha, Managing Director of IRClass said: Singapore is one of the main Asia Pacific locations for global maritime companies, and we see great value to have a regional headquarter in this city where its maritime sector is constantly developing – tapping on digitalisation and acquiring new technologies.”

Increasingly, IRClass has secured newbuilding projects in China, Japan, Korea and Malaysia.

“For IRClass, these contract wins underlines the growing trust in the IRClass brand and our commitment to owners in Asia,” Mr. Sinha said.

Source: IRClass