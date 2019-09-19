Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass) makes its mark at London International Shipping Week

Leading classification society, the Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass), held two very successful events during London International Shipping Week (LISW).

On the first day, a Roundtable panel made up of some of the industry’s most respected senior level decision makers, discussed key industry issues including the IMO’s GHG goals and the industry’s expectations on the future role of class.

The UK’s Rt. Hon. Nusrat Ghani MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Maritime, Department for Transport, made opening remarks on the importance of classification societies in upholding standards and regulations in the maritime industry.

The second event was a seminar on the “Future Role of Class – Partnering with the industry”, which saw participation from a cross section of maritime stakeholders.

The changing role of class was also discussed in depth with the general consensus being that classification societies should partner with the industry towards compliance of international regulations.

The week before London International Shipping Week Mr Arun Sharma, the Executive Chairman of the Indian Register of Shipping, was introduced as the new Chairman of the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) to a group of specially invited maritime journalists.

In his address Mr. Sharma stressed the need for IACS to work with the industry especially in the use of data to make more informed decisions, the validation of technologies to ensure that any regulation can be applied globally and consistently and the Association’s unique contribution to maritime safety and regulation through technical support, compliance verification and research and development.

The IRClass team also met with a delegation from the Republic of Cyprus led by Ms. Natasa Pilides, Shipping Deputy Minister to the President, and held very cordial discussions on the way forward to extend mutual co-operation.

Ms. Natasa requested IRClass to join Maritime Cyprus 2019 and IRClass’ Executive Chairman extended an invite to the Minister to visit the headquarters of the Indian Register of Shipping in the near future.

Commenting on IRClass’ events, Mr Arun Sharma, Executive Chairman of the Indian Register of Shipping said:

“This was the first time that IRClass held events during London International Shipping Week and we saw good attendance at both. We were honoured to have the opening address from the Rt.Hon. Nusrat Ghani MP during the Roundtable. The Roundtable debate saw stimulating discussions with some very diverse and challenging views from senior decision makers representing different industry sectors and we received valuable feedback from our seminar on how class should evolve to provide more meaningful industry interaction. We also held some productive meetings with key industry partners and stakeholders during our stay in London and I am sure that these will bear fruit over the coming weeks and months.”

Source: IRClass