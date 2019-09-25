Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass) opens office in Doha

Leading Classification Society the Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass), has opened an office in Doha at the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC).

Commemorating the office opening, a function was held at the Sheraton Grand Doha Resort and Convention Hotel which was attended by a large number of senior delegates from Indian Embassy, Qatar Financial Centre, Ministry of Transport and Communications and various other ministries, port authorities, terminals, shipowners, ship managers, media, insurance and logistic companies. H.E. the Ambassador of India to Qatar Mr. P Kumaran graced the occasion by his presence.

The Middle East is one of IRClass’ most important strategic markets outside of India and the new branch office in Doha will help the class society extend its services to the marine, ports and terminals, industrial, oil and gas and offshore companies based in Qatar.

With 52 offices worldwide and recognised by 44 major flag administrations, including the state of Qatar, the Indian Register of Shipping is renowned for its quality of service and professional approach.

Speaking on the occasion, H.E. Ambassador of India Mr. P Kumaran, congratulated IRClass on setting up of an office in Doha and lauded the initiatives to serve the industry specially when India – Qatar trade was at an all-time high.

Executive Chairman Mr Arun Sharma addressed the audience giving a brief history of IRClass, recent developments, achievements and the role played by IRClass at various international forums including IMO and IACS.

Speaking at the event Mr Rajeev Pratap Rao, Regional Manager, MEA of IRClass said:

“We are really pleased to be able to formally open our newest office here in Doha. Having a local office in Qatar means that we can now be closer to our customers in this important location and can respond even faster than before to meet our clients’ requirements. The opening of this office comes at an opportune time because this year has been declared as Qatar-India 2019 Year of Culture.”

Source: IRClass