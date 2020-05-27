Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass) overcomes challenges from global pandemic to launch of ADVAITA, in China

Advaita, a dedicated cement carrier under construction at Penglai Zhongbai Jinglu Ship Industry Co., Ltd, China was successfully floated out on 30th March 2020. The vessel is being built under classification of Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass). This event is exceptionally significant as many constraints were faced prior to the successful launch, in light of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

IRClass surveyors braved the constantly changing scenario of both global and local restrictions and immense challenges including movement of manpower, to ensure the float happened as scheduled. Advaita, is approx.160m long, 22200 dwt, dedicated cement carrier and is designed to comply to all the latest IMO conventions and codes like SOLAS, MARPOL, Loadline etc for worldwide operations.

Mr. P K Mishra, Head (Operations) of IRClass commented: ‘I’m glad we were able to put into action and demonstrate our ability to adapt and respond quickly to the changing environment. This is a true test of IRClass’ competence and I am extremely proud of our team for putting in the tremendous effort in the face of these challenges and continuing to soldier on even in such exceptional circumstances’.

‘The safety and well-being of IRClass’ surveyors is the top priority for us and all safety measures and precautions are in place for them to carry out their roles. IRClass remains truly committed to its members to support their business needs and will continue monitoring the changing circumstances to ensure that their needs are met’, he further added.

Source: Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass)