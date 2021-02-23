Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass) provides classification services for JSW Group

Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass) has successfully classed three 8000DWT 122 m general cargo vessels for JSW Shipping & Logistics Pvt. Ltd., a JSW Group Company.

JSW Group is a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate based in India and is involved in major infrastructure projects critical to spearheading India’s growth. JSW Steel is a leading integrated steel manufacturer with a global presence in 140 countries.

Towards handling captive cargo, JSW is acquiring a fleet of shallow draft vessels. 4 nos. 8000 DWT vessels have been constructed at Bangladesh and delivered earlier under single class of Indian Register of Shipping.

As part of fleet expansion, an order for construction of 14 nos. 8000 DWT vessels is placed. Out of which 10 nos. vessels are to be constructed at Wuhu Shipyard Ltd, China and 4 nos. vessels at Cochin Shipyard Ltd, India.

3 nos. vessels, i.e., JSW ARJUNGAD, JSW VISHALGAD, JSW UDAIGAD built at Wuhu Shipyard Ltd, China, have arrived in India and commenced operations.

Head – Shipbuilding Project Management, IRClass, H V Ramesh congratulated JSW and Wuhu Shipyard on the deliveries and commented: “We are extremely proud to set the year off on a positive note and these deliveries herald an exciting year ahead for IRClass. Despite pandemic-imposed restrictions, these projects were successfully completed on-time thanks to our surveyors in China. Our dedicated team has never wavered in its commitment to our clients and we are pleased that our customers recognise us for it.”

Pranab Jha, Vice-President JSW Steel commented: “We would like to express our appreciation to IRClass and their team for their professionalism and in ensuring the project’s continuity even during the unfolding of the pandemic around the world. We look forward to IRClass for its technical expertise in our future projects”.

Source: Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass)