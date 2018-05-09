Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass) secures Information Security Management System Certification ISO 27001

Leading international classification society, Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass), has secured ISO/IEC 27001 certification for its Information Security Management System from British Standards Institution (BSI).

The ISO 27001 standard requires the management to systematically examine its organisation’s information security risks – threats, vulnerabilities and impacts, implement a coherent set of information security controls to address risks that are deemed unacceptable, as well as adopt a management process that ensures the security controls continually meets the organisation’s information security needs.

This certification underscores IRClass’ commitment to information security and will boost its customers confidence with respect to information security. IRClass has always placed highest priority for protection of information and this certification validates that strong and effective systems have been established.

Through this certification, IRClass has demonstrated that good security measures and a structured approach are in place for managing information of its existing and potential clients.

Mr. Arun Sharma, Executive Chairman said today: “IRClass has built a significant reputation for its expertise in quality and safety domains within the maritime industry. The ISO/IEC 27001 certification provides assurance to our customers that their information is well protected through effective controls and systems.”

Source: Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass)