Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) awarded noise & vibration measurement and analysis work by Colombo Dockyard PLC

Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) has been providing services towards noise and vibration measurement and analysis for more than two decades. Earlier this year, it was awarded the work of Noise & Vibration Measurement and Analysis for 6 bulk carriers by Colombo Dockyard PLC, Sri Lanka.

The bulk carriers are being built for a Norwegian owner in compliance with latest IMO and ISO standards for comfort of sea farers. The ships are powered by a four-stroke diesel engine with an electric hybrid system supplying additional power through a battery system. The vessels are eco-friendly, as they have substantially lower emissions compared to conventional bulk carriers of the same size.

The first vessel in the series of 6 was delivered on 21st September 2022 and the subsequent vessels will be delivered in four month intervals. These vessels are developed as climate-friendly vessels, with lower emissions output compared to a conventional bulk carrier of the same size.

IRS has provided such services to Colombo Dockyard in several previous projects as well which have been appreciated by the yard for quality work and successfully completing the project in time.

Noise and Vibration measurements are carried out for Crew and Passenger comfort. IRS carries out Noise measurement & analysis as per IMO Resolution MSC.337(91) and class requirements and Vibration measurement & analysis as per standard ISO 6954:2000 and class requirements.

IRS also provides assistance to reduce excessive noise and vibration. Prediction of noise and vibration levels are carried out for newbuild ships at design stage before construction to enable necessary changes at design stage itself.

Mr. D K Gupta, Head of Marine Technical Services said ‘A dedicated team of IRS professionals is regularly engaged in provision of Noise & Vibration Measurement and Analysis for shipyards and shipowners in India and abroad. Seafarer well-being is an important element of consideration for owners and managers and through such services we aim to assist owners to improve seafarer well-being.’

Source: Indian Register of Shipping (IRS)