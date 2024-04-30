Indian Register of Shipping Partners with MARIN to Enhance Technical Expertise in Shipbuilding

The Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), a leading international ship classification society, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Maritime Research Institute Netherlands (MARIN) on 29th April 2024, demonstrating its commitment to meet the requirements of its clients for advanced maritime technology.

The MoU marks an important milestone for both organizations as they collaborate to perform Hydrodynamic Studies and Model Testing on ongoing new construction projects. Furthermore, the MoU provides for expanding this collaboration to all future projects classed by IRS for Indian shipyards.

MARIN, a globally renowned maritime research institute, will contribute to the partnership by sharing scientific knowledge and providing hydrodynamic research services to IRS and its clients on a project-by-project basis. IRS will also have access to MARIN’s research facilities and tools in the Netherlands. This will enhance IRS’ ability to provide state-of-the-art maritime solutions. IRS, on its part, will provide key inputs for the concerned projects, and ensure that the requirements of its clients are fully met. To ensure that the aim is met, both parties will determine the final scope of the cooperation through definitive agreements for each project.

PK Mishra, Joint Managing Director of IRS, stated: “As part of our mission to elevate professional research in shipbuilding, this collaboration marks a significant step forward. We aim to enhance our services by fostering innovation and excellence with the help of MARIN’s expertise and resources.”

The numerous new construction projects, currently under IRS Classification, of which a substantial number are Defence projects, will benefit from the MoU, which, through sharing of expertise between both organisations, will provide Shipyards and designers with world class hydrodynamic services for existing and future projects.

