Indian Register of Shipping receives RO authorisation from Cyprus

Leading classification society, the Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass), has signed a “Recognised Organisation” agreement with the Republic of Cyprus in an impressive ceremony held at the Crown Plaza hotel in Limassol on 23rd July 2019.

The Deputy Minister for Shipping, Natasa Pilides, delivered the ceremony’s opening address which was followed by the signing of the agreement by the Shipping Deputy Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Mr. Costas Iacovou and IRClass’ Vice President & Regional Manager (EU & Americas), Mr. Praveen Mishra.

Earlier this year, IRClass had announced its plans for enhanced focus in Europe and this recognition reinforces that commitment.

“IRClass is really proud to have been formally recognised as a “Recognised Organisation” by the Republic of Cyprus. This enables us to offer our classification services to Cyprus flagged vessels and further enhances our reputation in the European market as a trustworthy classification society,” Mr Mishra commented.

IRClass has been present in Europe for more than a decade with several offices including UK, Greece, Netherlands and Turkey. Recognition as RO by the Republic of Cyprus, the 11th largest flag in the world, further enhances its strategy to focus its services within the European shipping community to build upon its business in the region.

IRClass is actively engaging with several owners and expects to class vessels under the Cyprus flag as early as August.

Source: Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass)