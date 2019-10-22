Indian Register of Shipping receives RO authorisation from Denmark

The Danish Maritime Authority (DMA) has approved the application by the Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass) for authorisation as a “Recognised Organisation” (RO).

Seeking RO status from key maritime flags is part of IRClass’ strategy to expand its presence in Europe. The company already has offices in the UK, Greece, the Netherlands and Turkey with plans to expand its business in other Northern European countries.

With the addition of this high-quality flag, IRClass is now approved by 44 leading flag administrations globally. Having secured EU approval in 2016, IRClass has been authorised earlier by flag administrations like Malta, Cyprus, Netherlands, Bulgaria and are in the process of seeking approval from other key maritime flags in Europe.

In a letter to IRClass the DMA stated: “We are fully convinced that IRClass is a qualified and competent organization capable of providing professional services for our Danish shipping industry. The agreement will further strengthen the maritime ties between India and Denmark.”

“IRClass is proud to have been formally recognised as a “Recognised Organisation” by the DMA. This enables us to offer our classification services to Danish flagged vessels and further enhances our reputation in the European market as a trustworthy classification society with a commitment to provide prompt and value-added services to European shipowners,” said Mr PK Mishra, Vice President & Regional Manager (EU) for IRClass.

The DMA letter concluded by stating that: We look forward to establishing a sound working relationship with IRClass and will seize future opportunities for direct technical cooperation with your distinguished classification society.”

Source: Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass)