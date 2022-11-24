Indian Register of Shipping supported INMARCO 2022 is a huge success

Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) continued its steadfast support as a ‘Principal Supporter’ to INMARCO 2022, a quadrennial event organised by The Institute of Marine Engineers (India). The much-awaited event saw attendance by a galaxy of leading Indian and international professionals from all segments of the maritime sector.

With the event theme focussing on ‘Evolving Maritime World for Greener & Sustainable Future’ decarbonisation was high on the agenda and several deliberations focussed on the roadmap in achieving IMO strategy/goals. The event was well attended by policy makers, regulators and industry leaders across the maritime spectrum.

IRS played a central role in the event by way of leading INMARCO 2022 Advisory Committee, participation in various Sub-Committees – Technical, Finance and Event Management. IRS contributed extensively through papers, presentations and panel discussion on topical subjects.

Mr. Vijay Arora, Managing Director, IRS said ‘INMARCO is one of the most significant events in Indian maritime calendar and is well regarded by the industry. IRS is happy to contribute to the discussions on green and sustainable initiatives and engage with industry stakeholders as it continues to strengthen its capabilities’.

Source: Indian Register of Shipping