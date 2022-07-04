Indian Register of Shipping supports Atmanirbhar initiative in Defence manufacturing

Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) continues to support ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliance) initiative in Defence manufacturing with certification of Caisson Gate and Intermediate Gate, recently delivered by M/s Hindustan Construction Company to enable the Indian Navy’s aircraft carrier dry dock at Mumbai.

These dock gates were built under design approval and certification of Indian Register of Shipping. Amongst the largest caisson gates, weighing more than 1700 Tons, the gate is fitted with advanced features like electrically actuated valves and high-performance seals for zero water leakage. The other Intermediate gate for the Aircraft Dry Dock is unique lambda shape modular construction designed to fold “flat”.

These gates can be installed at either of the three different locations of the dry dock to provide options for multiple docking. Both the dock gates have been handed over to the Naval dock authorities after successful performance trials.

KK Dhawan, Chief Surveyor and Head Defence IRS said, ‘Indian Register of Shipping is committed to provide design verification and certification services for not only Defence vessels but also for marine infrastructure facilities in line with the ‘Make in India’ call given by the honourable Prime Minister of India’.

Source: Indian Register of Shipping