Indian Register of Shipping takes over Chairmanship of IACS

Arun Sharma, Executive Chairman of the Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass), has been formally introduced as the new Chairman of the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) to a group of specially invited maritime journalists at a press conference in the capital today.

Mr Sharma was elected as the new Chairman of IACS in a recent Council meeting held in Busan, Korea.

In his first speech in the role, Mr Sharma outlined the main challenges faced by the shipping industry, most notably the key environmental regulatory issues including the sulphur cap and the fast paced technological innovations which are radically altering the way shipping companies are interacting with each other.

This has a knock-on effect in the way IACS needs to work with the industry especially in the use of data to make more informed decisions, the validation of technologies to ensure that any regulation can be applied globally and consistently and the Association’s unique contribution to maritime safety and regulation through technical support, compliance verification and research and development.

He also stressed the need to continuously strengthen the systems within IACS towards maintaining and enhancing quality operations and is keen to enhance interaction with key stakeholders within the industry to foster greater transparency and play a bigger part in helping the industry comply with upcoming regulations.

In concluding his speech, Mr Sharma stated that he was confident that, “with the support of all his Council colleagues, IACS will be able to demonstrate the proactive commitment necessary to ensure that the Association remains well positioned for the many challenges that face the maritime community.”

Source: Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass)