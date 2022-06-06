Indian seafarers are trained to perform CPR

Medical experts in India have opined that the unfortunate and recent death of an extremely popular Indian singer Krishnakumar Kunnath due to a heart attack could possibly have been avoided if someone had soon administered CPR the moment he complained of chest pain/discomfort. Unfortunately, he didn’t receive CPR support immediately and the precious moments were lost during the transit to a nearby hospital from his room at The Oberoi Grand Hotel in the Indian city of Kolkata.

CPR or Cardiopulmonary resuscitation is a lifesaving technique that’s useful in many emergencies, such as a heart attack or near drowning, in which someone’s breathing or heartbeat has stopped.

“CPR training does receive the importance it is due when it comes to preserving the health of Indian seafarers while discharging duties aboard the cargo vessels,” said Capt Shiv Halbe, chief executive officer of India’s prominent shipping association, The Maritime Association of Shipowners Shipmanagers and Agents.

Capt Shiv Halbe added, “All Indian seafarers fortunately are required to undergo an elementary ‘First Aid at Sea course’, and this module contains various lifesaving methods, including CPR. Further, usually all maritime companies operating in India as part of their safety management systems require periodic training in life saving methods including CPR. And, practical training or suitable training videos are available on board the cargo vessels. All Masters of cargo vessels have to undergo a Medical care Course, which needs to be ‘refreshed’ every 5 years. CPR is part of such training.”

Mr Amar Singh Thakur, General Secretary of India’s oldest union of merchant navy officers, The Maritime Union of India said, “Indian seafarers should also dedicate at least 30 to 45 minutes every day for performing Yoga or physical exercises aboard the cargo vessels as maintaining good health is of paramount importance for everyone. The Directorate General of Shipping of India’s e-learning platform for Indian seafarers and the module on medical first aid/medical care etc does have a chapter on CPR fortunately.”

Source: Maritime Association of Shipowners Shipmanagers and Agents and The Maritime Union of India