Indian state-run miner NMDC’s Q1 profit tops estimates on higher prices

India’s state-run minerNMDC NMDC.NS reported a first-quarter profit aheadof estimates on Mondayas higher prices offset a declinein sales primarily caused by workers’ strikes.

Profit for the country’s largest state-owned iron ore miner swelled 20% from a year earlierto 19.84 billion rupees (about $236 million) for the three months ended June 30.

Analysts had estimated a profit of16.35 billion rupees, per LSEG data.

NMDC imposed price hikes of iron ore in the quarter, analysts said, which hit bottomlines of steelmakers including JSW Steel JSTL.NS and Jindal Steel JNSP.NS. Iron ore is a key steelmaking raw material.

NMDC’ssales, however, fell significantly in two of the three months of thequarter, while production dipped in all three months, according to its monthly updates.

Iron ore production and sales volumes wereaffected by employee strikes, analysts at brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher said.

The minerhas been facing significant disruptions in its production and dispatches due to an ongoing workers’ strike which erupted in May, BigMint, a commodities consultancy firm said in May.

NMDC’s revenue from operations fell marginally to 53.78 billion rupees. Analystshad predicted a revenue of 54.46 billion rupees.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Vijay Kishore)