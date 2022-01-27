Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Commodity News / India’s 2021/22 sugar output could rise by 3% to 31.9 mln T-trade body

India’s 2021/22 sugar output could rise by 3% to 31.9 mln T-trade body

in Commodity News 28/01/2022

India’s sugar production in the 2021/22 marketing year is likely to rise by 3% from a year ago to 31.9 million tonnes on higher yields in the western state of Maharashtra, a trade body said on Thursday.

India is the world’s second-biggest sugar producer and the higher output could weigh on global prices. SBc1, LSUc1.

Sugar mills could divert a record 3.1 million tonnes of sugar for ethanol production in the current marketing year that ends on Sept. 30, the All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA), said in a statement.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software