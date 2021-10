India’s federal fiscal deficit in April-August, the first five months of the fiscal year, stood at 4.68 trillion rupees, or 31.1% of the budgeted target for the whole year, government data showed on Thursday.

Net tax receipts were 6.45 trillion rupees while total expenditure was 12.77 trillion rupees, the data showed.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Giles Elgood)