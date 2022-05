India’s merchandise exports in April rose 24.22% year-on-year to $38.19 billion, while imports rose 26.55% to $58.26 billion, the government said in a statement on Tuesday, referring to provisional trade data.

The monthly trade deficit in April was at $20.07 billion, compared with $18.69 billion in the previous month, the data showed.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Andrew Heavens)