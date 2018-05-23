India’s April oil output down 0.8 pct y/y

India’s crude oil production in April slipped about 0.8 percent from a year earlier to 2.92 million tonnes, while natural gas output rose 5 percent to 2.66 billion cubic metres, provisional data issued by the government showed.

Refinery output fell by about 1 percent to 19.85 million tonnes.

Following are the details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) April-18 April-18 April-17 Unit Plan Actual Actual IOC, Guwahati 84 90 88 IOC, Barauni 546 573 558 IOC, Gujarat 1,230 1,245 1,125 IOC, Haldia 655 685 659 IOC, Mathura 750 847 796 IOC, Digboi 55 56 53 IOC, Panipat 1,320 1,351 1,326 IOC, Bongaigaon 181 184 201 IOC, Paradip 607 279 726 BPCL, Mumbai 1,146 1,246 956 BPCL, Kochi 1,250 1,265 1,014 HPCL, Mumbai 706 702 707 HPCL, Visakh 799 765 756 CPCL, Manali 850 827 685 CPCL, Narimanam 38 35 36 NRL, Numaligarh 234 224 231 MRPL, Mangalore 1,250 1,254 1,243 ONGC, Tatipaka 5 7 6 BORL, Bina 495 462 551 HMEL, Bathinda 892 1,038 822 RIL, Jamnagar 2,665 2,686 2,665 RIL, SEZ 3,135 2,301 3,135 Essar, Vadinar 1,667 1,730 1,688 TOTAL 20,559 19,853 20,027 Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas via Press Information Bureau website IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd MRPL: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) April-18 April-18 April-17 Unit Plan Actual Actual ONGC Andhra Pradesh 28 25 29 Assam $ 80 81 80 Gujarat 363 368 369 Tamil Nadu 17 22 21 Offshore# 1,266 1,281 1,349 OIL Assam, Arunachal Pradesh & 279 274 274 Rajasthan (heavy oil) Private Operators 841 863 819 Total 2,874 2,915 2,939 Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd $ : Includes oil output of Tripura # : Includes oil output from Mumbai High

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru)