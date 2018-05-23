Recent News

  

India’s April oil output down 0.8 pct y/y

India’s crude oil production in April slipped about 0.8 percent from a year earlier to 2.92 million tonnes, while natural gas output rose 5 percent to 2.66 billion cubic metres, provisional data issued by the government showed.

Refinery output fell by about 1 percent to 19.85 million tonnes.

Following are the details of refinery throughput and
crude oil output:
    
REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000
tonnes)
    
                     April-18     April-18     April-17
 Unit                    Plan       Actual       Actual
 IOC, Guwahati             84           90           88
 IOC, Barauni             546          573          558
 IOC, Gujarat           1,230        1,245        1,125
 IOC, Haldia              655          685          659
 IOC, Mathura             750          847          796
 IOC, Digboi               55           56           53
 IOC, Panipat           1,320        1,351        1,326
 IOC, Bongaigaon          181          184          201
 IOC, Paradip             607          279          726
 BPCL, Mumbai           1,146        1,246          956
 BPCL, Kochi            1,250        1,265        1,014
 HPCL, Mumbai             706          702          707
 HPCL, Visakh             799          765          756
 CPCL, Manali             850          827          685
 CPCL, Narimanam           38           35           36
 NRL, Numaligarh          234          224          231
 MRPL, Mangalore        1,250        1,254        1,243
 ONGC, Tatipaka             5            7            6
 BORL, Bina               495          462          551
 HMEL, Bathinda           892        1,038          822
 RIL, Jamnagar          2,665        2,686        2,665
 RIL, SEZ               3,135        2,301        3,135
 Essar, Vadinar         1,667        1,730        1,688
 TOTAL                 20,559       19,853       20,027
 

Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas via Press
Information Bureau website
IOC: Indian Oil Corp
BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd
HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd
CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd
MRPL: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd
Reliance Industries Ltd
     
  CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes)
  
                               April-18   April-18   April-17
 Unit                              Plan     Actual     Actual
 ONGC                                                        
 Andhra Pradesh                      28         25         29
 Assam $                             80         81         80
 Gujarat                            363        368        369
 Tamil Nadu                          17         22         21
 Offshore#                        1,266      1,281      1,349
 OIL                                                         
 Assam, Arunachal Pradesh &         279        274        274
 Rajasthan (heavy oil)                              
 Private Operators                  841        863        819
 Total                            2,874      2,915      2,939
 
    
Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off.

ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd
OIL: Oil India Ltd
$ : Includes oil output of Tripura
# : Includes oil output from Mumbai High

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru)

