India’s Aug gasoil exports post first fall in 5 months amid refinery works

India’s gasoil exports fell in August for the first time in five months, and market participants said the decline was likely to continue as domestic refineries carry out upgrade works in preparation for the implementation of Bharat Stage VI tighter fuel standards from April 2020.

Bharat VI standards are equivalent to Euro 6 low emission fuel standards.

India exported 2.36 million mt of gasoil in August, down 10% from 2.61 million mt in July, latest provisional data from India’s Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell showed.

“There has been a slew of refinery turnarounds as the country gears up for Bharat VI in the new year,” an Indian refinery source noted.

Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. shut its 6 million mt (120,000 b/d) crude distillation unit in Mumbai over July-August for 25 days’ regular maintenance, while Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd. had maintenance planned at its Vizag refinery for secondary units and its three CDUs for three-four week periods over July-September.

State-run Indian Oil Corp. took the 3.4 million mt/year No. 1 CDU at its Haldia refinery offline for maintenance in mid-September, with completion slated for late November, S&P Global Platts reported earlier.

The company’s 6 million mt/year Barauni refinery in Bihar was scheduled to restart mid-September after a 30-day full turnaround. It current operating status could not be immediately confirmed.

India’s domestic gasoil consumption fell 11% month on month to 6.12 million mt in August, the data showed.

“Seasonally gasoil demand is low in the country because of the monsoon rains [between June and September], but at the same time new car sales have fallen,” the refinery source said.

India’s monsoon season typically reduces gasoil demand for transportation and also for power generation, as hydropower generation ramps up.

The country’s monthly sales data for passenger and commercial vehicles has been trending lower in 2019 after two years of robust growth.

Sales of passenger vehicles in India fell 31.6% year on year in August, posting the tenth straight month of decline, The Times of India reported, citing data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

India’s auto industry accounts for 49% of the country’s manufacturing GDP and employs 37 million workers, according to the society.

